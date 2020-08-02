Krause, Veronica Illonia "Bonnie", - 79, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. "Bonnie" was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia, PA and a long-time employee at the Metropolitan Service Credit Union located on the Naval Support Activity Base. Additionally, she worked part time for many years at the Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anne (Boyle) Krause, as well as her sisters, Anne Glaubit, Judith Krause and Caroll Johnson. She is survived by three nephews, a great nephew and two great nieces, as well as a core group of close friends. A private family recognition will be planned in the future. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
