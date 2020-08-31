Kopervos, Lorretta Anne, - of Egg Harbor Township, formerly Phialdelphia, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1942 in Pottsville, PA, and attended John W. Hallahan High School, class of 1960. Loretta was a secretary at St. Bridget Parish in Philadelphia, and a member of the Fraternal Third Order of the Secular Franciscans. She is survived by six children Loretta Kopervos, Christopher Kopervos, Sandra Battista (Mario), Lynda DiMarco (Frank), John Kopervos, Thomas Kopervos (Kerri); siblings Walter Williams, Catherine Kunf, Donna Ruczynski, George Williams, Joseph Williams, Patricia Williams, Geraldine Kunf; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Loretta was predeceased by husband Joseph Kopervos, Sr.; son Joseph Kopervos, Jr.; parents Walter and Catherine Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, September 1st at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9-9:30am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point 08244. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
