Knoedler, Charles C., - 71, of Margate, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. Charles was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Gladys Knoedler (nee Bradford). Charles was a loving husband and devoted father. He enjoyed teaching his students science and math at Cumberland Christian School in Vineland, NJ for more than 20 years. He loved traveling with his wife to many different countries and learning the different cultures. During his spare time, he enjoyed fishing as well as watching his favorite teams, the Phillies and the Eagles. Charles will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Lois M. Knoedler (nee Maxwell); sons, Curt and his wife Erin Knoedler and their daughter Emily; Scott Knoedler and his partner, Nikki; Joe and his wife Alison Knoedler and their children, JJ, Cole, and Lexi; Matthew Knoedler, Chris Mumma (Tia) and their children Harry, Linnea, Calvin, and Archie; Matthew Mumma (Cristina) and their children Lucia and Genevieve; sister, Shirley Dalesandro and her husband Dan; brothers, Robert Knoedler and his wife Annie, David Knoedler and his wife Colleen, Mark Knoedler and his wife Jeanette; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
