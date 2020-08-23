Klepac, Ted B., - 85, of Seaville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Ted was an Social Studies teacher at Ocean City High School for 39 years. During his time in OCHS, he was the head track and field coach for 12 years and the assistant football coach for 5 years. He was proud of being the head track coach when for the 1st time in school history to win the Cape Atlantic League Track and Field Championships, Cape Atlantic Relay Championships, Bridgeton Relay Championships, and the Cape May County Championships in 1 year. He also founded the first Key Club at the High School in 1992. He had a B.A. and Associate Masters in Public Relations from Glassboro State College and a Masters of Science in Education Administration from Monmouth University. He was a certified Tennis Teaching Professional, certified Fire Fighter, and a certified Track and Field Official. As a former Ventnor resident, Ted served 10 years on the Ventnor Planning Board. He was a past member of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Co. here he served as President and Vice President, past member of the Upper Twp. Kiwanis Club and was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Marmora. Ted also enjoyed spending time at Dino's Diner, where he felt like part of the Karayiannis family. He is survived by his two beloved children: Debby Gaskill (Greer) and George, twin sister Janice Brasher (Bert), Grandchildren Lillian and William, many nieces, and nephews. Ted was predeceased by his wife Martha nee Bross and his best friend Wyatt, his Sheltie. A viewing will be held Friday, August 28th, 5-7 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd. Linwood. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29th, 11am at the Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora. Burial will be private at the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. Special thanks to loving neighbors, especially the Bowersocks, thank you to the staff at the Shore Medical Center, especially, Nancy, Fran, and Faith. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
