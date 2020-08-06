Klenicki Mahoney, Kathleen M. (nee Carroll) , - 67, of Cape May Court House, July 30, 2020 age 67. Daughter of Catherine (nee Cinchett) and the late Joseph Carroll. Beloved wife of Charles V. Mahoney. Devoted mother of Rachel M. Walsh (Collin), Daniel E. Klenicki, Brian Mahoney (Tara), Amy Mahoney, Lisa Riley (Kevin) and the late Matthew E. Klenicki. Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Sister of Joseph, Rosemarie, Maryann, Theresa, John, Michael, Patricia, Kevin, Margaret, Paul, Regina, Christine, Katie and the late Jerry. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Friday, August 7th 9:30-10:45 AM St. Jerome Church 8100 Colfax Street followed by Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice in Kathleen's memory would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com Live streaming at: https://www.facebook.com/ViscontoFuneralHome/live Please copy the address into your browser.
Most Popular
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.