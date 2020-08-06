Klenicki Mahoney, Kathleen M. (nee Carroll) , - 67, of Cape May Court House, July 30, 2020 age 67. Daughter of Catherine (nee Cinchett) and the late Joseph Carroll. Beloved wife of Charles V. Mahoney. Devoted mother of Rachel M. Walsh (Collin), Daniel E. Klenicki, Brian Mahoney (Tara), Amy Mahoney, Lisa Riley (Kevin) and the late Matthew E. Klenicki. Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Sister of Joseph, Rosemarie, Maryann, Theresa, John, Michael, Patricia, Kevin, Margaret, Paul, Regina, Christine, Katie and the late Jerry. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Friday, August 7th 9:30-10:45 AM St. Jerome Church 8100 Colfax Street followed by Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice in Kathleen's memory would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com Live streaming at: https://www.facebook.com/ViscontoFuneralHome/live Please copy the address into your browser.

