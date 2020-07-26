Kietponglert, Sakchai, - 70, of Woodbine, On Sunday, July 12th, Sakchai Kietponglert passed away due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born around December 15, 1950, in Bangkok, Thailand to Nam Kim Kung, and Thung Moi Keng. He moved to the US with his sister and brother-in-law in the 70s. He attended ACC and in a pottery class, he met his wife, Susan Elizabeth Dwyer. They married in 1977 and went to Thailand to meet his family. They came back the next year and had a ceremony St. Joseph's in Somers Point. They later moved to Upper Twp., where they raised their 3 lovely daughters. His hobbies included cooking for his friends and family, antiquities, traveling, and going out and catching crabs. He loved taking friends and family out to his favorite places like Dino's Diner in Seaville where he was affectionately known as "Frank". Sakchai was a hard-working mechanic and devoted employee for Atlantic City Electric for over 30 years. He was generous, hilarious, an amazing story-teller, and a respectable man. He will be missed and remembered honorably by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan and their three daughters, Autumn Elizabeth (husband Matt), Eden Elizabeth, & Jewel Sarah. His brother Sah & family, brother Narongsak, (wife Wendy & son Chris). Further survived by his late sister's children, who were like a son and daughter to him, Gary Eder & family; and his beloved niece, Sandra Eder Rachild & family. And many more relatives in Thailand & China respectively. Also survived by his sisters-in-law who he loved dearly, Dr. Mary Beth Dwyer & family and Holly Ann Dwyer Gibbons & family. Both were close to him and helped his family so much especially in the last few years. Also survived by many other wonderful relatives on his wife's side respectively. He is preceded in death by both his parents & sister Vilawan 'Jad' Eder and husband Gerard Eder. And his in-laws, Dr. Andrew & Dolores Dwyer and brother-in-law David. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Lee and Nurse Nathalia at Temple Respiratory ICU for their excellent and compassionate care in his final days. A formal funeral and reception will not be given at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
