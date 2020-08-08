Kennedy, Ivy, - 96, of St. Petersburg, Florida, ,passed away peacefully July 21, 2020. Born in Sioux City, Iowa on September 15, 1923, she was raised on the family farm in Clinton, Minnesota with her parents, Marcus and Metta Kehrberg. She shared a happy childhood with her siblings, Virginia (Thymian),Alma (Martinson) and M.J. Kehrberg, all who predeceased her. Ivy graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1941 and married her high school sweetheart, Claude W. Kennedy. Together, they raised their five daughters in a happy home that was filled with love and laughter. Ivy enjoyed a long and successful career with the Federal Government and the FAA. Those who worked with her were inspired by her talent and dedication to every project she was assigned. Claude and Ivy lived in Northfield, NJ and worked at NAFEC (now the William J. Hughes Technical Center) until their retirement in 1978. They relocated to Florida and enjoyed life together until Claude's passing in 1989. Ivy built wonderful friendships and reveled in spending time with her children and grandchildren while living in the Glenwood Community in Largo, Florida and later, at the Oaks of Clearwater. In 2014, she moved to the Fountains of Boca Ciega in St. Petersburg, to be closer to her devoted daughter, Marsha. Our Mom was the definition of a special person: beautiful, brilliant, positive, exceptional, enduring. Blessed with extraordinary gifts, she could have been anything in the world that she wanted to be. She has her family's eternal gratitude that she chose to focus her love and devotion on her beloved family and friends. The highest compliment that can be given to one of her children is, "You remind me so much of your beautiful Mom." Mom was very proud to know that she now has three granddaughters who have been named "Ivy", in her honor. Ivy was predeceased by beloved husband, Claude; two of her daughters, Claudette Kennedy Kuriscak and Toni Kennedy Graham; and her granddaughter, Amy Bataille. She is survived by adoring daughters, Janet Kennedy of Absecon, NJ, Laurie (and Ron) Wagenheim of Ocean City, NJ, and Marsha (and Skip) Ouellette of St. Petersburg, FL. 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson are her lasting legacy. All of them were blessed by her sunny disposition and positive attitude. Mom filled our lives with happiness and sweet feelings that we will carry in our hearts forever. We will always remember her brilliant smile, caring heart, her red high heels, and the warm embraces she always gave to us. Recently, she reflected on her life and said, "Most of it was magic, some was tragic, but I had a wonderful life all the way." A Memorial is being planned for a future date. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Suncoast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard Clearwater, FL 33760 Condolences can be shared at www.NationalCremation.com
