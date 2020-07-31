Kearney, Thomas Matthew, - 77, of Millington, Tennessee , formerly of Absecon, died peacefully in Memphis, Tennessee on July 3, 2020. Born on March 25, 1943, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he was the son of Robert Emmett Kearney and Regina Marie Kearney (Brady). Kearney grew up in Absecon. He graduated from St. Peter's grammar school in Pleasantville, and Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City. He also attended Glassboro State Teachers College. After serving on the Absecon V.F.W. (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Volunteer Ambulance Squad, he entered the U.S. Navy in 1964 as a corpsman. He remained in the Navy for twenty-two years including four years as a corpsman in the U. S. Marines, serving in Vietnam from January 1966 to February 1967. After retiring from the Navy, Kearney worked for the Shelby County, Tennessee Department of Corrections as a medical technician in the County Jail. Later he worked for the EMHC Ambulance Squad. Tom was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout adult leader for over 25 years. He was also a member of the Absecon V.F.W. Memorial Post #9462 in Absecon. He and his younger brother, Lawrence, also a Vietnam veteran, were sworn in together as members of the V.F.W. by their father who was a founding member of the post and served as State Commander of the V.F.W. from 1958 to 1559. Kearney is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jo Ann (Juedemann) of Millington, Tennessee, along with sons, Thomas, jr., of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Sean, of Millington, Richard (Emily) of Memphis, Tennessee, daughter Erin (Terry Russell) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, brother Lawrence (Susan) of Naperville, Illinois, seven grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Aubry, Reghan, Ainsley, Owen, Brendan, and great-grandchildren, Reece, and Russell of Olive Branch. At a later date, Kearney's cremains will be returned to New Jersey for internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in May's Landing, New Jersey.

