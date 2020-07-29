Kauffman, Kristen C., - 38, of Medford, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at her home in Margate. She was a class of 2000 graduate of Rancocas Valley High School, and went on to become a chef in several local area restaurants. Kristen is survived by her mother, Barbara (Laughlin) Kauffman; father, Sheldon Kauffman and partner, Toby Weitzman; sisters, Melissa (Robert) Abdee and Kimberly Kauffman; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 31st from 10-11am at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Rap Room, 1010B Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

