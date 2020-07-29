Kauffman, Kristen C., - 38, of Medford, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at her home in Margate. She was a class of 2000 graduate of Rancocas Valley High School, and went on to become a chef in several local area restaurants. Kristen is survived by her mother, Barbara (Laughlin) Kauffman; father, Sheldon Kauffman and partner, Toby Weitzman; sisters, Melissa (Robert) Abdee and Kimberly Kauffman; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 31st from 10-11am at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Rap Room, 1010B Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Most Popular
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Borgata is back, last Atlantic City casino to reopen
-
'Nothing has really changed': South Jersey protests continue with Cape May demonstration
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.