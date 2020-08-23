Kaskus, Alex, Sr., - 95, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway, NJ on August 18, 2020. Alex was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late George and Susanna Kaskus. He moved with his family at age 16 to Mays Landing, NJ. He proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Navy. During his tour of duty, he fought at the major battle of Okinawa. Alex worked for the Township of Hamilton Road Department beginning in 1958 and retired as Superintendent of Public Works. In his leisure time, he enjoyed horse racing, cards, checkers, and was an avid gardener. Alex was the beloved husband of Elaine Kaskus, who passed away in 2013. He is also predeceased by his sisters Albina Murrah, Beatrice Barbero, and brother Edward Kaskus. Alex will be dearly missed by his loving children Richard Kaskus and his wife Jo Ann, Alex Kaskus and his wife Janice, Sue Ellen Conover and her husband Willis, Donna Heggan and her husband Raymond, and Gary Kaskus and his wife Pam; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Services were held privately. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Alex Kaskus, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries