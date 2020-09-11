Kane Halpin Pollakis, Cassie Catherine Marie, - 84, of Vineland, Went to the Lord on Aug. 27th surrounded by her loving children. Cassie was 1 of 8 children born & raised in South Phila. To Ignatius & Catherine Kane (McKay) both Irish immigrants. After moving to Vineland, raising her children & tending to the farm she became an LPN & then went to Stockton state college to get her BS degree as a social worker. Cassie attended church 7 days a week & twice every Sunday. She belonged to St.Rose of Lima in Newfield NJ & attended, Calvary chapel in Vineland NJ & also attended services at Truth Baptist Church in Newfield NJ. Cassie LOVED GOD & served him in every capacity she could by volunteering & teaching CCD, was a Eucharistic minister & a lecture. She also volunteered at St. Rose church by cleaning the rectory weekly. Cassie belonged to the sisters of the rosary & became a Carmelite. Her biggest joy in life was to serve the Lord, share the love of God, help others & live life to the fullest with family & friends. Cassie worked at the NJ veterans home as a nurse, & later for the state of NJ as a social worker. Cassie is survived by her loving children, Margaret-Peggy Bertrand (Scott), Marie Halpin Gallo (Rick), Catherine-Katie Schelder (Steve), Jimmy Halpin, Isabel-Missy Halpin, her former & much loved son in law Jim Allen, Ollie Ryan (Mike), her Stepchildren, John Gavin, Liz Woodlin, Isabella Halpin (Pat), siblings, Peggy Squillante, Maryann Teschner, Joseph Kane, Elizabeth-Betty Crowley (Jim), sister-in-laws, Elizabeth-Betty Kane, Helen Kane, cousin Sally Kelly Martino, many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great, & great great grandchildren, her family & friends of Bill W & Dr. Bob. Predeceased by her beloved parents Ignatius & Catherine Kane, husband George Pollakis, brothers John, Patrick, Peter, grandson Robert-Bobby Halpin & her great-great-grandson Seamus Olivo. A celebration of life service will be at St. Isidores church on Sat. Sept 12th @ 11am, 1655 Magnolia rd. Vineland NJ 08361. In lieu of flowers please feel to make a donation to any of these charities Cassie loved: Eastern service workers 53 E. Washington ave. Pleasantville NJ Pennies in Action/Breast cancer research. www.penniesinaction.org Diabeties Training camp www.diabetiestrainingcamp.com Due to COVID restrictions & limited space we kindly request family & invited guests only.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Report: Pagans beat Wildwood landlord, bar owner as membership continues to grow
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Gas leak causes Hamilton Township Walmart to close
-
Ocean County pharmaceutical representative, Florida doctor indicted in prescription fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.