KANE, Genevieve, - 99, of Cape May, formerly of Paterson, NJ, passed away on July 13, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Joseph Tierney, and by her husband, Harold Kane (2011). Genevieve is survived by her children Carol Kane and Harold Kane Jr. of Totowa. A graduate of Paterson Central High School and Paterson State Teacher's College 1944, Genevieve taught first and second grade and reading for many years in Totowa. After retirement, she pursued her hobbies: knitting, golfing, gardening, and spending winters in Florida with her late husband. She was a lifelong member of NJEA. A stylish and charming woman, delightful to know, she was treasured by friends and family. Throughout her final illness, Genevieve was brave, uncomplaining, and an inspiration to those who loved her. She will be sadly missed. Genevieve's private graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday (July 23rd) at 10:30 am in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Middle Twp Ambulance Corps would be appreciated. Please send to: Middle Twp Ambulance Corps, PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ. 08251. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals
-
Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City test positive for COVID-19
-
Blue Lives Matter demonstration brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall
-
Ocean City Boardwalk keeps calm, carries on after Manco & Manco COVID-19 cases
-
Dead pedestrian found in road in Pleasantville
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.