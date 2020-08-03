Kalogerakos, Vasiliki, - , 80, of Margate passed away on Friday July 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Vasiliki was born in Gytheio Laconia, Greece to the late Elias and Konstantina Mastakouris. Vasiliki was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved all her family and friends. She was considered as a spunky elegant lady who loved to cook for her family, travel the world with her late husband John and play the slots at Harrah's. She is survived by her daughter Nadia Drogaris and her husband George and her son Michael Kalogerakos. She is also survived by her grandchildren Prokopois, Ioannis, Vasiliki Sophia, her sister Alexandra Koliakou and several nieces and nephews and relatives in the United States and Greece. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy for Vasiliki on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 11am at St Nicholas Greece Orthodox Church, 13 South Mount Vernon Ave, Atlantic City NJ 08401. Friends may call after 10am at the church. (Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed) Interment to follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations in Vasiliki's memory to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of Vasiliki please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
