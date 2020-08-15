Jordan, Sean Anthony "Seanboy", - of Atlantic City, was born on May 22, 1970, in Greensboro NC, he went home to be with God on August 7, 2020. Sean worked in the Atlantic City casino entertainment Industry for more than 30 years. Sean was a happy man with peaceful energy. He always had a smile on his face. When Sean walked into any room you could instantly feel the loving warm energy he'd bring. "You Good" "Do You Need Anything" "I Got You, I Got You" is what he would always say. He was always making sure everyone was ok. Sean had a way with words, He could talk his way into any event and would always be hanging out with some celebrity. People would say "Sean, how do you know all these famous people" and he'd tell you some wild funny story about how they're all friends. Sean always treated everyone with Love and Respect. He will live on through: his parents: Juliaetta O, Jordan, and Charles Elliott; siblings: David E. Jordan, Trena Jordan, and Sharron Sumpter; aunt, Toni R Jordan; uncle, Robert E. Jordan; daughters: Nevaeh Jordan and Brittney Francisco-Jordan; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

