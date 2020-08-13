Johnson, Troy, Jr., - 86, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Troy is survived by his loving wife, Bessie Johnson, and sons; Carres (Latanya), Kenny (Fran), Kelvin (Norca), Frank (Beverly), Morris (Twaina), Marvin (Tara), Ericke (Keisha), and Brandon (Aifha). Funeral service for Troy Johnson Jr. were private. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
