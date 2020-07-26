Jessat, Siegfried G. "Jesse", - 78, of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Genesis Health Care Center, Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Insterburg, Germany, he left Germany when he was ten years old with his parents and siblings. He has been a longtime area resident. Jesse was a graduate of Bridgeton High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jesse worked as a Foreman for Wheaton Glass in Millville, NJ for 32 years until his retirement in 1997. He was predeceased by his sons: Mitchell and Michael Jessat. Surviving are his adoring wife of 31 years, Debra (nee Wood) Jessat, daughter: Karen (Morgan) Hackney, three grandchildren: Ashley O'Hara, Abigail Hackney, Eli Hackney. His funeral service and interment were held privately. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Siegfried Jessat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries