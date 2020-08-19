Jacoby, Frank L., - 87, of Buena, husband of 69 years to Frances Martin Jacoby and father to Bruce Jacoby (wife: Denise), Gregg Jacoby (wife: Barbara) and Jill Jacoby Aprahamian (husband: John) brother of the late Wayne Weatherby (wife: Carol), Brother in law to Kay Martin Collins and the late George Martin jr (wife: Doris) ( and Uncle to Renee Weatherby (husband Mark), Mary Weatherby (husband: Ralph), and Barbara Collins Clark (husband: Bruce), peacefully passed on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at their home in Buena Vista, New Jersey. Frank was a proud grandfather, to Tara Jacoby, Lexi Aprahamian Molloy (husband: Tim), Lindsey Aprahamian, and Allie Shay Aprahamian and great Grandfather to Sam Aprahamian Molloy. Frank was born to Sarah Turner and Herschel Weatherby in Ocean City, NJ on December 15, 1932. Frank was a consummate musician and the leader of Frank Jacoby and the Mood Masters. They played regularly (mostly every Friday and Saturday night) throughout South Jersey in the 60s and 70s. His love of music also was passed to us kids. He was also one of the family owner operators of Martins Ace Hardware on New Rd in Pleasantville, a store that was serving the community since the early 1900s. He taught us the value of hard work. That value helped greatly in keeping us kids employed. In his "spare time" he served as a councilman for our little town of Absecon, New Jersey for a couple of years. For us kids, Dad was a mentor, teacher, provider, consoler, and protector. He inspired us to do our very best. He is dearly missed by us all. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Home. The service will be private with a date to be determined.
