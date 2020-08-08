Jackson, Alma (nee Boyd), - 84, of Atlantic City, departed this beautiful life on July 29, 2020 at Eastern Pines. Born in Atlantic City, she graduated from ACHS in 1955. She then enlisted in the US Army (WAC). Later in life, she was a recruiter for Bally's Casino. Alma was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church and its Usher Board No. 2, as well as other ministries. She had been married to Robert S. Jackson. She is predeceased by her parents, Benjamin Boyd and Carrie Boyd Minnick; and her sisters, Marie Evans, Winifred and Sarah Boyd, and Martha Falls. Surviving are her daughter, Renee E. Boyd; granddaughter, Arabia Alma Crawford; and an extended host of friends. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

To plant a tree in memory of Alma Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries