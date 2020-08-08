Jackson, Alma (nee Boyd), - 84, of Atlantic City, departed this beautiful life on July 29, 2020 at Eastern Pines. Born in Atlantic City, she graduated from ACHS in 1955. She then enlisted in the US Army (WAC). Later in life, she was a recruiter for Bally's Casino. Alma was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church and its Usher Board No. 2, as well as other ministries. She had been married to Robert S. Jackson. She is predeceased by her parents, Benjamin Boyd and Carrie Boyd Minnick; and her sisters, Marie Evans, Winifred and Sarah Boyd, and Martha Falls. Surviving are her daughter, Renee E. Boyd; granddaughter, Arabia Alma Crawford; and an extended host of friends. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.