Ireland, Norman Brown, III, - 63, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7th with family surrounding him. He was called up to the lord after a long battle of COPD. Butch (as everyone knew him by) was born and raised in Pleasantville, NJ. As a young adult, he moved to Northfield where he lived for the remainder of his life. He worked many years as a security officer at Bally's Park Place Casino, owned a limousine and insulation business, and worked at our local Mack and Manco pizzeria. He was predeceased by his Father Norman and Mother Eleanor (Pat) Ireland. He is survived by his children, son Patrick Ireland and daughter in law Lynsey Ireland of EHT, son Sean Ireland of Northfield, son Matthew Plump of Atlantic City, and daughter Tammy Pearl and son in law Albie Pearl of Mays Landing. Norman is also survived by his sister Kathleen Wolf of Northfield, brother Steven, and sister in law Beverly of Northfield, brother Gary Ireland Sr. and sister in law Paige of Northfield, grandchildren Ryan and Mason Ireland of EHT, and many nieces and nephews. If you knew Norman, you knew he was an avid and devoted Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Watching a game with him could be an emotional adventure, but his beloved Eagles gave him one of his greatest gifts when they finally won the Super Bowl in 2018. Norman will be missed for his sense of humor and fun loving personality. He was an inspiration to many as he rose above tragedy and always made the best of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations in his name to the COPD Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes

Tags

Load entries