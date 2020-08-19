Ireland, Henry Alexander, Jr., - 84, of Dennis Township, NJ died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the only child of Henry A., Sr. and Ethel (Miller) Ireland, both deceased. He also was predeceased by a half brother, Francis Peterman, who died in 1941. Henry was born again of water and the Spirit through the Sacrament of Baptism in St. James Lutheran Church in Pottstown, PA on April 6, 1937. A graduate of Philadelphia's Central High School (202 class), he served in the USAF from 1954-1958. He went on to receive degrees from Temple University and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (Mt. Airy). In 1964 he was ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament by the Lutheran Church in America, now the ELCA. From 1964 until he retired on December 31, 2000, Pastor Ireland served three Lutheran churches: St. Matthew, Springfield, Delaware County, PA; Temple, Pennsauken, NJ; and Messiah, Sea Isle City, NJ. During the last three years of his ministry, he also served as Chaplain to the Lutheran Home at Ocean View. Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Joann (Reeder) and three beloved children and their families: son Alex (wife (Jeanne-Marie Hagan); daughter Megan Cahaan (husband Dirk); and daughter Linda; as well as four close to his heart grandchildren: Gavin Cahaan, Justin Cahaan, Maura Ireland, and Nathan Cahaan; and grand dog Henry III. He also is survived by Joann's brother and his wife, Bob and Mary Reeder. Henry was an active member of the 1st Aid Squad, served on the Board of the Merchantville VNA, and was involved in the formation of Contact Telephone Ministry in Camden County. In Cape May County, he advocated for a Juvenile Conference Committee for the northern part of the county and was a member of that group. He was a volunteer mediator for the Ocean City Municipal Court as well as Landlord-Tenant and Family Court. Always ecumenically-spirited, in 1993 the Knights of Columbus of St. Joseph Parish in Sea Isle City named him their Citizen of the Year. In retirement, Henry volunteered at the St. Casimir Food Pantry in Woodbine and was very involved in the start up of Family Promise of Cape May County, serving as the organization's first board chairperson. Through Amnesty International, he was an avid letter writer on behalf of victims of human rights abuses. He and Joann represented the 1st District of Dennis Township on the Cape May County Democratic Committee. Henry was a devoted pastor, an inspiring preacher, and a loving family man. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service will be held when we are able to gather and sing praises to God. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2298 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

