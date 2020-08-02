Illein, Lucy M., - 93, of Egg Harbor Towsnhip, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lucy was a High School graduate class of 1944 at Sacred Heart School in Elizabeth, N.J. Upon her graduation she was employed by the U.S. Army Air Corps for logistic operations at Newark International airport for 2 1/2 years during WWII. She was married to the late Gustave M. Illein for 62 years after his return from active duty in the European Theatre WWII in 1945. She was employed by Krajack Trucking, Roselle Park, NJ. until 1947. Future employment were Leisure Technology , Lakewood, NJ, The Summit and Elizabeth Trust Co., Berkeley Heights, NJ as supervisor for the proof dept. from which she retired. Lucy was an avid speed reader and a talented craftsperson, painter and gardener all of which she enjoyed in her retirement. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows, R.C.Church of Linwood, NJ. Lucy is survived by her loving brother Daniel DeSanto of Colonia. Daughters Joyce Dicovitsky and husband Ken, Linda Rubbo of EHT. Grandson Anthony Rubbo and fiancé' Alison Cusano of Queens, NY. Also many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation and burial will be private. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. 724 Maple Avenue Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Donations can be made in her memory to www.boystown.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to www.holyredeemer.com/main/donatenow. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Illein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries