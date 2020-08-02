Illein, Lucy M., - 93, of Egg Harbor Towsnhip, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lucy was a High School graduate class of 1944 at Sacred Heart School in Elizabeth, N.J. Upon her graduation she was employed by the U.S. Army Air Corps for logistic operations at Newark International airport for 2 1/2 years during WWII. She was married to the late Gustave M. Illein for 62 years after his return from active duty in the European Theatre WWII in 1945. She was employed by Krajack Trucking, Roselle Park, NJ. until 1947. Future employment were Leisure Technology , Lakewood, NJ, The Summit and Elizabeth Trust Co., Berkeley Heights, NJ as supervisor for the proof dept. from which she retired. Lucy was an avid speed reader and a talented craftsperson, painter and gardener all of which she enjoyed in her retirement. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows, R.C.Church of Linwood, NJ. Lucy is survived by her loving brother Daniel DeSanto of Colonia. Daughters Joyce Dicovitsky and husband Ken, Linda Rubbo of EHT. Grandson Anthony Rubbo and fiancé' Alison Cusano of Queens, NY. Also many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation and burial will be private. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. 724 Maple Avenue Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Donations can be made in her memory to www.boystown.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to www.holyredeemer.com/main/donatenow. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
Most Popular
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Great white pings off coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City Tuesday morning
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.