Iannone, James Ross, - 73, of Sea Isle City, NJ, died July 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his adoring wife and three daughters. Jim was born in Orange, NJ to Matthew and Emma Iannone. He was the oldest of eight children. The family moved to Sea Isle City, NJ in June of 1955. Jim attended St Joseph Regional School, then Wildwood Catholic High School, and later studied at York College. Jim entered the United States Army in 1966 and completed basic training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Ft Dix, NJ. From there he went to White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico followed by temporary duty in Ft Knox, Kentucky where he spent time testing bridges and missile boats. After his service in the Army, Jim took over the family business, Sands Department Store, and began his long-standing career in our community as a politician and Realtor for Freda Real Estate. Jim met and married the love of his life and partner of 47 years, Barbara Poland in 1973. It was a whirlwind romance that resulted in an engagement and marriage within 1 year. Jim has had a long, illustrious and productive career as a Public Servant of Sea Isle City. His political career began in 1976 as a Democratic Committee Member as well as Chairman of the Cape May County Democratic organization. He was elected Commissioner of Sea Isle City in 1985 and served for over 22 years in that role. At various times during his tenure as Commissioner, he ran the departments of Sea Isle City Public Works, Revenue and Finance, and Sea Isle City Public Safety. In addition, he served as the Director of Recreation and Tourism for Sea Isle City. He was instrumental in establishing the Sea Isle City Tourism Commission and the Friends of Tourism. He initiated the sale and project development of the Sea Isle City Marina and Excursion Park and served as First Southern State Bank President and Chairman of the Board. In addition, Jim served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the South Jersey Transportation Authority and went on to become Executive Director of the Authority before retiring in 2006. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, The VFW, and The Italian American Club. But what he was most proud of was his large, loving Italian family. Jim is predeceased by his parents Matthew and Emma Iannone and his brother, Matthew Iannone. He is survived by his siblings Lewis, Marisa, Joseph, Alexander, Arthur, and Robert. Jim is survived by his doting daughters Dana (wife of Duffy Hanna of Pittsburgh, PA) Alexa (wife of Jerry Stefan of Gladwyne, PA) Erica (wife of Casey McDonald of Phoenixville, PA) and ten grandchildren Jimmy, Freddy, and Elise Hanna; Blake, Jerry, Maren, and Greta Stefan; Sam, Jack, and Vivian McDonald. In addition, Jim was also immensely loved by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their spouses, and significant others. Jim loved boating, the beach, good music, and a cold martini. He was an incredible cook who would spend hours in the kitchen preparing a feast for his family and friends. He will be remembered forever as a true family man and a Sea Isle City legend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private viewing will be held with immediate family only. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11am at St. Joseph Regional Church at 4308 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Covid restrictions will be enforced at the Mass. A livestream of the service will begin at 11:00am. Click on service livestream to view the Mass. A proper Veteran's burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sea Isle City Recreation Department in Jim's name in honor of his grandchildren and nieces and nephews who spend endless summer hours participating in the Sea Isle basketball leagues, going to camp at Dealy Field and shooting hoops at JFK Blvd Park. All proceeds will go directly to a trust fund in support of tourism and recreation programs. Please make checks payable to: The City of Sea Isle City and mail directly to Attn: Director of Community Services at: 233 JFK Blvd, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
