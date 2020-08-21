Huntzinger, James Phillip, - 82, of The Villages, FL passed away after a brief illness on July 31 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. He leaves his wife of 34 years, Anna Mae (Spatola) Huntzinger; Sister: Ann Sugden (John) of Delaware, his sons: Gregory Huntzinger, Sr., (Maria Wagner), James J. Huntzinger (MaryLou), his daughter: Marybeth (Huntzinger) Cialini (Gregory). He has 7 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He is predeceased by his son: Jeffrey Huntzinger. Step-Son: Richard DeMarco (Lisa), 2 step-great-grandchildren. Born and raised in the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, NJ, James, the son of Harry and Mary Huntzinger, graduated from Pleasantville High School. After graduating high school, James enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, (1956-1959). He did a tour of duty in Okinawa and the Phillipines and was honorably discharged at Camp Pendleton in California. James was a 32 year employee of NJ Bell Telephone Co. (now Verizon). During his time there, he worked in Splicing, Telephone repair and he ended his career as a Supervisor of the Coin Collection and Repair of Coin telephones. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and a Past Grand Knight of the Northfield Council. He served as Councilman on the Northfield City Council. As a proud Patriot, he is a charter member and past Commandant of the Cape Atlantic Detachment Marine Corps League. He was a longtime resident of Northfield, NJ, and retired to Auburndale, FL in 1999. He moved to The Villages, FL in 2006. James belonged to a weekly bowling league. He also played golf and bocce, liked to walk and read, and was very active in the North Lake Detachment of the Marine Corps League, participating in the Color Guard and held the position of Sr. Vice Commandant. Private services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery for family members.
