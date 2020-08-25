Hughes, Lawrence M. (Larry), - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Born in Washington, DC, he grew up in Philadelphia and was a proud graduate of Roman Catholic High School. In 1975, he relocated his family to Ocean City where he made the Jersey Shore his home for 40 years. While living in Ocean City, Larry was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish. Larry and his loving wife spent the last 20 winters in North Fort Myers Florida. He was employed at the FAA Tech Center until retiring in 1989. He was a veteran of the war and served in the Army in the early 50s. Larry was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Church, VFW, American Legion, and The Irish American Cultural Society. Not a season in Larry's life went by when he did not have a tomato crop as Larry was an avid gardener and loved sharing his Jersey tomatoes with lucky neighbors and friends. Larry enjoyed long walks on the beach, a good game of bocce, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine V. Hughes, daughters Theresa Wray (John), and Rose Marie Millar. He will also be lovingly remembered by his six surviving grandchildren: Tyler Wray, Hannah Wray, David Millar, Jonathan Millar, Justin Wray, and Rebecca Millar. Larry was one of ten children and is survived by one brother, Donald Hughes, of Las Vegas. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine Mary Hughes (Katie). A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am this Wednesday, August 26th on Larry and Catharine's 59th wedding anniversary at Our Lady of Good Council Church at 40th Street and Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in Larry's memory to St. Jude's Children's Home or a charity of your choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.