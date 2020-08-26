Howe, Anne Marie, - 77, of Brigantine, NJ was reunited with her beloved husband Roy Howe on August 23, 2020. Born at Spencer Hospital, in Meadville, PA she was the daughter of the late Hans and Angelica Klappert. She has a surviving older sister, Marbeth Hayes. Her sister sadly misses her and will remember their fond memories of their life together. Anne Marie graduated from the Newark School of the Arts, where she obtained a degree in graphic arts. She worked several years in the graphic design industry before starting her career at Harrah's Casino for 26 years before retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Brigantine for many years. Anne Marie had many hobbies and interests which included, skiing, flea markets, shopping, and traveling with her husband and family for many years. She was also known to go back to her old neighborhood of Clifton, NJ many a time for her love of Hot Grill hotdogs "One all the way". Anne Marie was a strong and assertive person but showed a true heart and compassion for all. Her sarcastic way and funny wit were enjoyed by all. She was hardworking, sincere, humorous, and generous to all her family and friends. She was loved by all that she touched in life. Anne Marie will be missed and fondly remembered by her son Chris (Dawn) Howe, daughter Stephanie Howe and her grandchildren Cory, Cameron. Spending time with the grandkids meant the world and she enjoyed every moment. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anne Marie's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9am-12pm at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. Then we will leave all together after visitation, approximately 1pm at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Ave Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234 for a FULL graveside service, in lieu of church services. To pay respects, leave condolences, flowers, or share your fondest memories of Ann Marie please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home in Brigantine, NJ 609-266-3481.
