Howardell, Robert E. "Cowboy Bob", - of Mays Landing, passed away on July 27, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a man of many trades, including carpentry and painting. He retired after 20 years from the Local #277 Painter's Union. He enjoyed being a member of The Elks of Brigantine. Bob was a man with a great sense of humor who loved family gatherings, fishing, golfing, and dancing with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Charles (Mark), Terry (John), Barbara (Rich), Lori (Charlie), Robert, and Joseph; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Williams; and his sister-in-law Cheryl Howardell. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Somers Brown Howardell, mother Edna (nee: Camp); son, James; brothers: Somers, Richard, and Frank; and his first wife Maryjane. Family and friends may come to pay respects on Friday, July 31, from 10-11 AM, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Casual attire preferred. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 518 S. Shore Rd., Marmora, NJ 08233. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
