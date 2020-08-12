HOLMES, EDGAR R. , - born August 16, 1934, in Pennsylvania, died August 7, 2020, in Cape May, NJ. He led an interesting life: U.S. Merchant Marine (Ordinary Seaman); U.S. Army Reserve (Private First Class); Pennsylvania Hospital for the Insane (attendant on the violent ward); warehouse man, shipper, and salesman; social service agency business agent. He graduated with a BS from St. Joseph's College evening division and earned his JD degree from Temple University Law School, attending at night. He practiced law in Cape May County and was a Cape May County First Assistant Prosecutor. He finished his career as a New Jersey State Administrative Law Judge, retiring in 2005. He loved hunting dogs and traditional archery. He read widely and was much lauded for his storytelling. He leaves behind three children, Rebecca (Bennett Berson), Chad (Kate) Holmes, and Emily (Jason Roach); six grandchildren, Miles, and Jeremy Berson, Ashley and Lara Holmes, and Seth and Jane Augusta Roach; three siblings, Bruce, Adele, and Elaine Holmes; and friends, Denise and Frank DiCarlo, Howard Wright, George Ingram, Leonard Walk, and his last hunting dog, Bad River Belle. His family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice Care, and the friends and neighbors on Vermont Avenue in Cape May, who provided support and friendship in recent months. Edgar's memorial ceremony will take place at a later. Donations in his memory may be made to PRO PointerRescue.org or a charity of your choice. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
