Holland, Edna T., - 94, was reunited with her beloved husband Francis "Dutch" Holland in heaven on Saturday August 8th. She peacefully slipped into God's arms from home, surrounded by love. She was proudest of, and considered her greatest accomplishment to be her family. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joseph and Cynthia, Patricia and Nick, Elizabeth and Ron,Theresa and Michael; her grandchildren William and Cari, Allison and Dave, Shaun and Erika, Timothy and Joanie, Danielle and Alex, Catherine, and Nicole; her beloved great grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Anderson, Ryan, Madelyn, Nathaniel and Aurora; and her dear sister Joan Busciaco. In addition to her husband Edna was predeceased by her parents, John and Elizabeth (Morissey) Kennealy, Marge Dunleavey her beloved second mother, four sisters and one brother. Edna was born in South Philadelphia, but her roots were deep at the Jersey shore where she met the love of her life and raised her family. On summer mornings when she made the walk from home in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City to the beach with her own children, the neighborhood kids would fall into place behind her, earning sweet Edna the nickname pied piper. She managed the brood of kids on the Sovereign Avenue beach with stern warnings about how far out in the ocean we could go, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and the revelation that sea foam was mermaid shampoo and skate egg cases were mermaid pillows. Edna touched many lives through her hard work and kindness. Her open heart reached out to anyone she could help, and it was not unusual to find someone staying in our house or eating at our table if mom determined they needed a hot meal, a warm home and friendship. Her acceptance, patience and ability to work her way through whatever life sent her was remarkable. She was an avid gardener of roses, honeysuckle vines and hydrangeas and cherished her Garden Club Awards in Brigantine. She probably read every large print book available at the Brigantine Public Library, but her daily reading came from her strong faith and a well used pack of prayer cards she kept by her side for every friend and family member she missed. Edna had a wonderful sense of humor, an Irish twinkle in her eyes, and love in her heart. She was happiest looking at the ocean from the family bench on the promenade, holding a baby in her arms, or enjoying a slice of Tony's Pizza with " just a half glass hon, please" of beer. Edna may have been tiny in stature, but there is nothing small about her legacy. She truly was our angel on earth. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Edna, please visit www.keatesplum.com. In lieu of flowers or donations, Edna would wish for you to spend some time with your loved ones. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
