Holden, Julia Anna (nee Mularz), - 66, August 27, 1953 August 3, 2020. sadly lost her battle with pancreatic cancer Monday, August 3, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. Born August 27, 1953, in Lockport, N.Y. She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Julia (Korasiewcz) Mularz, sister Jean (Mularz) McCune and brothers Mitchell and Joseph Mularz. Julia is survived by her husband Joseph (Jay) Holden, brother Walter Mularz, Jr. and sister Helen (Mularz) Duda, their spouses, children, and many nieces and nephews. Julia graduated from Newfane Central High School in 1971. She moved to New Jersey and resided in Buena Vista Twp. N.J. with her husband, Jay, and worked as an Atlantic City Casino dealer for many years. After retiring she and her husband Jay, moved to Greece, N.Y. Julia enjoyed the activities around the Jersey Shore, golfing, playing cards, watching sporting events, and volunteering for the Ronald McDonald Charity. Julia was very loved by her nieces and nephews, and one of her greatest joys was being an aunt, and showering them with her love. Julia was so very loved and will be deeply missed. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and fun-loving nature. Julia chose to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program, University of Rochester Medical Center for the advancement of medical education, so no funeral services are being held. A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a future date to honor Julia's life.
