Hewitt, Genevieve L. (Mangold), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor Twsp on Saturday, August 22nd. Genevieve was born in Mays Landing, NJ on September 1, 1942, to the parents of Godfrey and Thelma Estelow. Genevieve, also known as Jennie, retired from being a Home Health Aid for Holy Redeemer. She also drove a school bus for The Twsp of Hamilton Schools for several years and Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District (Oakcrest/Absegami) for 31 years. She also drove for Sterling Coach Lines and Academy Coach Lines. Jennie is survived by her three children: Darlene Burger (Mangold)(Michael), John P. Mangold (Damaris), and Nancy L. Hartwick (Mangold)(Andrew). Jennie is predeceased by her husband, Everett P. Hewitt, her father, Godfrey, and her mother, Thelma Estelow, her Aunt Jenny and Uncle Joseph Miller, her brothers Gilbert Cline and Harry Estelow, sister in law, Marilyn Cline. Services will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9 10 am. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weekstown Community Church, 5563 Pleasant Mills Rd., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

Tags

Load entries