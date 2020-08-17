Herring, Arthur W., - 85, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, departed his earthly life on August 9th, 2020. He was born in Lenoir County, North Carolina in the town of Kinston, to the late Effie (Wooten) Herring and Hubert Herring. Affectionately known as "Art", he was a hard-working, determined and charming man. Art was employed by such companies as Coca-Cola, Lenox, Kensington, Jensen and Hansen and finally retiring from Clayton Masonry as a Laborer; he honorably retired from the Laborer's International Union in September 1991. A skilled Tradesmen, he did pipe, block and inlet work, grading, landscaping, and jackhammering. He is quoted as saying "the Union is a great inspiration to me", as he was also actively involved in organizing. Art was a faithful member of Refuge Church of God and Christ, serving both as a Deacon and Usher. However, more important than his service was his love of God and his Bible. When providing counsel and advice to family and friends, in a way that only Arthur could, he could be heard saying" I ain't lying, it's in this book right here" as he pointed to his Bible; it was always by his side. His dedication and service to work and his Church earned Arthur many recognitions. Art is predeceased by his parents, Effie and Hubert Herring; his Brothers, John, Herbert and Zeb Herring, Sisters, Margaret Herring, Effie Barnes, Eloise Gosselin, Eunice Herring, and Cleo Herring and Sons, Harold and Darren Herring. He leaves to cherish his wonderful and unforgettable memories: two loving Sons, James and John Herring; eight devoted GrandChildren, Vance, LeShea, Devron, Sadajah, Destiny, Jihad and Aaliyah Herring, and Marques Sprull; as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, and other loving Family & Friends. Art was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday ~ August 18th, 2020 promptly at 11:00 am, at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ. A Viewing will take place prior to the Graveside Service at Refuge Church of God and Christ ~ 520 West Washington Avenue Pleasantville, NJ 08232 - from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Herring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Sea lice found at some South Jersey beaches
-
Affidavit: Pa. man grabbed 12-year-old girl's chest, buttocks in ocean off Sea Isle City
-
Young Atlantic City woman battling cancer receives show of community support
-
‘It started itching and burning’: Local man gets sea lice rash after larvae found in local waters
-
Officials release identity of man fatally shot by Ventnor police
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.