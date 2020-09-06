Helfgott, Barbara (nee: Plotkin), - 85, of Plano, Illinois passed away peacefully August 31 after a long battle with health issues. She was born November 9, 1934, in Newark, NJ to Jacob and Rose Plotkin. She married Ira B. Helfgott on September 7, 1958, who preceded her death in 2012. They lived close to 50 years in Margate, where they raised their daughters Michele and Judith and later got to see some of their grandchildren enjoy their lives there as well. Barbara loved to make people feel that they were important. Always had a nice word for those around her, whether friend, colleague or someone taking care of her. She was known for her beautiful blue eyes that would look right through you and let you know that you mattered. She volunteered regularly at her children's activities serving as a den leader for the Brownie troop and scorekeeper, for years, at all their swim meets. She was a very accomplished seamstress. In her youth, she made quite fashionable clothes for herself, her sisters, Adele and Frances, and her sister-in-law Barbara. This was continued way into her children's lives with clothes and costumes, a regular daily event. Barbara worked for many years at the local pediatricians' office as a medical technologist and then later at Harrah's as a food and beverage services manager. After retiring Barbara and Ira moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where she found some very special people that became important figures in the entire family's lives. Recently, Barbara moved to Sandwich, Illinois to be closer to her daughter, Michele, and receive exceptional care until her passing. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Michele Helfgott-Waters of Plano, Illinois and Judith Helfgott Burstien of Kfar HaOranim, Israel; their husbands Robert Waters And Royi Burtsien; her seven grandchildren, Lee, Reyna, and Sasha Helfgott-Waters and Noam, Ariel, Matan, and Itai Burstien; her sister, Frances Plotkin of Pasadena, California, her beloved nephews, Eric and Brian Hyett and her sister-in-law, Barbara Helfgott Hyett. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 8th at 10:30am at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Camp Solomon Schecter, Olympia, WA. https://www.campschechter.org/donate-now/havdalah-society. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc, Mays Landing, NJ. www.jsgfunerals.com.
