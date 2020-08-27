Hearon, Elva A., - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Petersburg, NJ to the late Amasa and Mabel Wriggins Young; she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Daughters of America in Goshen. She was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing as well as doing jigsaw puzzles and ceramics. With her love of cooking and baking, she loved sharing fellowship at her home. Mrs. Hearon is survived by her children, Darlene (Robert Sr.) Edmunds, Mebbie (Karen) Hearon, Jr., Terry (Mark Sr.) Konczyk, and Kathy (Donald Sr.) Seitz; her sisters, Ada Devlin, Myrtle Young, and Janice Demarest; her brothers, Edward Young and Donald Young, Sr.; her 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin "Rocky" Hearon, Sr. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 320 Route 47 North, Goshen, NJ 08210, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Face coverings are required. Interment will be in Goshen Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

