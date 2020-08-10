HAWKINS, WESLEY L., Sr., - 87, On July 24, 2020, Mr. Wesley L. Hawkins, Sr. was called home to be with the Lord. Wesley was born on December 1, 1932, to parents Jerome and Anna Clara Hawkins in Port Chester, New York. On Valentine's Day in 1953, Wesley and Grace Ann Smith entered into Holy Matrimony. Wesley's loving wife Grace proceeded him in death. Their union produced two children Deborah R. Hawkins-Leid, Esq. and Wesley L. Hawkins, Jr. both of whom were encouraged by their father to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Wesley served courageously in the United States Military and received an honorable discharge. Shortly thereafter he joined the Atlantic City Police Department as a law enforcement officer, wherein he served with compassion, dignity, and wisdom and never lost sight of the fact that his duty was to protect and serve. He was so proud of the fact that he never had to use his service revolver or his nightstick in the line of duty. Wesley was cognizant of the fact that all lives matter and that the forces of evil suited up as discrimination should not win in the battle for justice. His commitment to protect and serve did not end at retirement. In retirement, he spent countless hours advising individuals on safety-related issues. Wesley is survived by his daughter Deborah (Terrence Ph.D.), son Wesley, Jr., and lots of loved ones. His grandchildren include Justin V. Leid, Crystal Joy Leid, Wesley Hawkins lll, Christopher Hawkins, Zenaida Hawkins, and Miriah Hawkins-Ortez (Daniel). His great-grandchildren include Tori Grace, Tyler Marie, Jolie, Sophia, Naomi, Eliyanah, Josiah, and Alayna. His siblings include Donald, Carol, Alice (deceased), Ruth (deceased), Jerome (deceased), Margaret (deceased), Beverly (deceased), and Gwendolyn (deceased). His sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law include Betty (deceased), Abraham, Janet, Jean, Larry, Brenda Ph.D., and Sharon. Wesley is also survived by a host of devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family extends heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love and support and sends a special note of thanks to the MedStar Visiting Nurse Association of Maryland and to Wesley's childhood friend Mr. Johnnie Robinson, his wife Zelda and family. Due to the current restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information or to leave condolences for the family, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of WESLEY HAWKINS, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting prompts formal complaint
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy tightens restrictions on indoor gatherings to 25 people
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.