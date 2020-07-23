Harris, Riley, - 90, of Mays Landing, NJ, departed his life peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 20, 2020. Riley was born on January 4, 1930, in Grant Town, West Virginia to Floyd Moore and Arcola West before relocating to Atlantic City in his early years. Riley attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Riley worked various jobs throughout his life including Massett Construction Company and lastly retired as a Labor Foreman at Fabi Construction Company for many years. Riley leaves to cherish his memory: his faithful wife of 70 years, Barbara Evelyn; children, Dean (Sandra), Barbara Jo Hairston (Elliott), Tally, Edna Williams (Damon), Wanda Salahuddin (Umar), John, Lisa Stewart (Stanley), Susan Terry, and Caprice Woods (Devin, Sr.); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family, and friends. Funeral services, interment, and repast will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.; where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

