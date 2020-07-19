Harris III, Walter L., - 57, of Mays Landing , Walter L. Harris III passed suddenly on July 16th 2020. Born February 14th, 1963 in Ann Arbore, Michigan to Walter L. Harris Jr. and Bonita (fox) Harris. Walter attended schools in Germany, Michigan and New Jersey, graduating from Absegami High School. Walt leaves to mourn his passing his mother Bonita (John) Williams, son Walter L. Harris IV, daughter Emma L. Harris, sister Lori Thomas, nieces Mone't, and Jur'nee Thomas, grand-daughter Summer Harris, brother Andre Harris, step father Benjamin Thomas, Walt was predeceased by his father, daughter Kathryn Harris, brother Eric Harris. Walt leaves behind a multitude of friends and acquaintances. Son: your love of life and people was "unbelievable". Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 21st from 11am to 12pm, burial will be private following the viewing. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Harris, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

