Harris, Earl A., - 59, of Wildwood, NJ formally of Belleplain, NJ passed away on July 12, 2020. Earl was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved all things outdoors. Earl was predeceased by his mother Lillian Atkinson. He is survived by one sister, Sheila Harris (Marty Hughes), nieces Robyn McNair (Sean), and Christina Amerman (Sean Mitchell), Uncle William Harris (Carolyn), a host of cousins, extended family, and friends. Earl was a member of Star Lodge #65, and the Great Commission Baptist Church in Swainton, NJ. A memorial service for Earl will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Great Commission Baptist Church, 18 Swainton-Goshen Road, CMCH, NJ 08210; the family will receive guests prior to service from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Great Commission Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Bob Stahler, 18 Swainton-Goshen Road, CMCH, NJ 08210.
