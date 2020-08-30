Harlacker, Francis Charles, - of Green Creek, NJ passed away August 26, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Maude Harlacker. Charles was a World War II Veteran in the US Army and survivor of Normandy and the Battle of The Bulge. He later worked with Teamsters Local 107 in Philadelphia and moved to Cape May County in 1976. Charlie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol (formerly McGarvey); daughters Sharon (Richard) Grant, Patricia (Allen) Magnavita, and Penny Hart; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. The Harlacker family would like to acknowledge the Laing family and thank them for their friendship and help over the past years. Funeral services will be Monday, August 31, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service will begin at noon. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.
