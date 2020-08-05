Harewood, Brian Adam, - 53, of Atlantic City, Brian Adam Harewood was born on Christmas Day, 1966 in Atlantic City, N.J. He departed this earthly life on July 21, 2020 after a lengthly illness. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1984. He was employed by Harrah's Hotel & Casino & lastly Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Rebeca Burnside-Harewood, his father Mr. Johnny Davis, his stepfather Stanley S. Harewood Sr. & his sister Angela Harewood. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters, LaKeisa, Briona & Shayna Mitchell of Atlantic City,N.J & one son Allen Carson of Maryland. 5 grandchildren, 6 siblings, 2 aunts, & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends. Professional Services entrusted by, J.B. Funeral Home in Hyattsville, MD & Funeral services on August 8th 2020 @ Greater Lighthouse Church 10:30 am in Lanham, MD

