Harewood, Brian Adam, - 53, of Atlantic City, Brian Adam Harewood was born on Christmas Day, 1966 in Atlantic City, N.J. He departed this earthly life on July 21, 2020 after a lengthly illness. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1984. He was employed by Harrah's Hotel & Casino & lastly Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Rebeca Burnside-Harewood, his father Mr. Johnny Davis, his stepfather Stanley S. Harewood Sr. & his sister Angela Harewood. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters, LaKeisa, Briona & Shayna Mitchell of Atlantic City,N.J & one son Allen Carson of Maryland. 5 grandchildren, 6 siblings, 2 aunts, & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends. Professional Services entrusted by, J.B. Funeral Home in Hyattsville, MD & Funeral services on August 8th 2020 @ Greater Lighthouse Church 10:30 am in Lanham, MD
Most Popular
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy tightens restrictions on indoor gatherings to 25 people
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.