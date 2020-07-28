Hansen, Roscoe H., - 90, of Absecon, known to friends as "Rocky" died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 7/26/2020. Roscoe was born the youngest of five siblings on September 24, 1929, in Long Island, NY to Roscoe and Theresa Hansen. Roscoe came from an athletic family and inherited that athleticism which inspired him throughout his life to compete in various sports. He was a role model and encouraged others to participate in organized sports and physical activity. Roscoe believed in competing against oneself, in order to improve. His family moved to Atlantic City, where Roscoe attended Holy Spirit High School and was on the football and track teams and played basketball with the Morris Guards at the Armory on New York Avenue, Atlantic City. Upon graduation, he received a football scholarship to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he received a BA in Physical Education. He played football for the Tar Heels and received Honorable mention "'All American Football" after playing in the Cotton Bowl and Sugar Bowl. During the summer months, Roscoe returned to Atlantic City, where he was a lifeguard with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. After college, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1951) as a defensive tackle (#76) before being drafted into the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina, and Quantico, VA. While in the Marines, he competed in heavyweight boxing and played on the Marine Corp Football Team. Upon his discharge, he met and married his wife, Cas, of 65 years. They moved to Absecon, in 1958 where they resided for the remainder of his life. Roscoe pursued a career in Law Enforcement. He was a New Jersey State trooper (#1328), stationed at the Absecon Barracks. In 1960, he was sworn in as a Federal Agent for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and retired his badge after 25 years. During his career, he busted stills, investigated illegal firearms, and was detailed as an Air Marshal where he traveled undercover to Paris, Switzerland, Bangkok, and other international destinations. He was also detailed during the Nixon/Humphrey election of 1968 as a bodyguard for Edmund Muskie, the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate. Upon retirement, Roscoe was employed by the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, in Atlantic City in the Security Department. He received his private investigator's license and was employed by the office of Edwin Jacobs and William Todd on Pennsylvania Ave, Atlantic City. Roscoe enjoyed outdoor activities, whether it was boating in the Absecon Creek, skiing in the Poconos and Catskills, or golfing with his friends, where he scored a "hole in one" at Mays Landing Country Club. He always promoted a life of physical activity. Roscoe enjoyed spending time with his family and perfected making pot roast in a bag. He frequently drove to Maine and Pennsylvania, to visit his grandchildren whom he adored. Roscoe was a strong man with a big heart, and always had a kind word to say about everyone. He was a father, whom we depended on for advice and wisdom. He had a common-sense approach to life and taught us many life lessons. There was a strength about him that made any conflict seem inconsequential. He was the salt of the earth, and deeply loved by his family. He is predeceased by his wife, Cas, of 65 years, and daughter, Patricia McSorley (Frank), Northfield, NJ. He is survived by his son, Michael (Lula), Topsham, Maine, daughter, Susan McNierney (Mark) Absecon, NJ, and son, Steven (Dale), Lancaster, Pa. He is survived by three grandchildren: Steven D. Hansen (Katie), Medford, NJ, Caroline Hansen, Atlanta, Ga. and Steven T. Hansen, Lancaster, Pa. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ. Donations may be made to The Stanley Marczyk Scholarship Fund, https://greatnonprofits.org/org/stanley-w-marczyk-scholarship-fund or 505 Cape Island Ct., Egg Hbr Twp. NJ 08234 USA.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
In Somers Point, one neighborhood's parkway-traffic solution is another's headache
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.