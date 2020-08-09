Gunn, Marie E., - 93, of Absecon, passed away on August 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to the late Andrew and Marie (Keenan) Gunn, she lived in Brigantine for many years before moving to Absecon 35 years ago. Marie enjoyed gardening, decorating for the various holidays, and most of all, family gatherings, where she would make her delicious pizzelles. Marie is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Joseph DiPretore. She is survived by her children, Maureen Groves, Colleen Tkachyk (Gerard), James O'Neill (Marla), Kelly Croce (Robert), Erin Borkowski (Louis), Sean O'Neill (Maria) and Kevin O'Neill; her sisters, Lois McCusker (John) and Frances Crock (Thomas); her 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Burial will be private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. The family would like to express their thanks to the Atlanticare Mainland 3rd floor hospital staff for their loving care, while Marie was in the hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
