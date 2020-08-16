Grier (nee El), Tima, - 57, of Richland, NJ, passed away at home on August 2, 2020. Born in Somers Point she was a longtime resident of South Jersey. Tima worked for Westwind Computer Products. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Jeffery Grier and her father, Selmon Grant El. She is survived by three sons, Javan Grier (Emilee), Joel Grier (D'Andria) and Jared Grier (Brittany) , her grandchildren, Jayvian Grier, Anthony Lattimer, Xavier Nieves, Javan Paul Grier Jr. and Hannah Grier, her mother, Regina El, her siblings Grant El (Cynthia), Vermell El (Sam-deceased), Raymond Lewis (Betty), Sadui El (Katrina), Barata El (Elizabeth) and Faisal El (Crystal), A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers family requests donations can be directed to Jeff and Tima's church, Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037 , via check or cash app address: $jimmchurch. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Sea lice found at some South Jersey beaches
-
Young Atlantic City woman battling cancer receives show of community support
-
‘It started itching and burning’: Local man gets sea lice rash after larvae found in local waters
-
Officials release identity of man fatally shot by Ventnor police
-
A Philly police 'courtesy tow' landed a lawyer in handcuffs on LBI for 'stealing' her own car
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.