Grier, L. Jeffery, - 56, of Richland, NJ, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a longtime resident of the South Jersey area. Jeffery worked for the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office. He was predeceased by his son, L. Jefferey Grier Jr., his father, Chester Grier Sr. and his brother, Chester Grier Jr. Jeff was survived by his wife Tima Grier, who passed away on August 2, 2020, his three sons, Javan Grier (Emilee), Joel Grier (D'Andrea) and Jared Grier (Brittany), his grandchildren, Jayvian Grier, Anthony Lattimer, Xavier Nieves, Javan Paul Grier Jr., and Hannah Grier, his mother, Maggie Grier, his sisters, Crystal White (Greg), Jane Grier, and Leah Haberler. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers family requests donations can be directed to Jeff and Tima's church, Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037, via check or cash app address: $jimmchurch. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
