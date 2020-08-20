Green, Julius A. "Jule", - 90, of Ocean City, NJ went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Ocean City, NJ he was a graduate of Ocean City High School. Mr. Green was a Fire Fighter for the City of Ocean City for 27 years before his retirement. He was predeceased by his parents: Alvin and Mary (nee Ross) Green and brother: Bill Green. Surviving are his wife of 69 years Mary (nee Dungan) Green, his children: Jule (Mary Pat) Green, Jay (Patty) Green, Jerry (Alicia) Green, Mary (Kevin) Jarrett. Also, surviving are his sister: Ida (John) Impagliazzo, brother: Willard (Cathy) Green, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to Ocean City Fire Fighters Foundation, Inc., PO Box 593, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

