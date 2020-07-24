Grasch, Albert T. aka "Beaver", "Bud", - 70, of N. Cape May, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Albert has been an area resident for 25 years but had summered here since 1973. He worked as a Supervisor of Production at Tasty Cake in Philadelphia for 35 years, then after retirement worked for Urie's Restaurant in Wildwood. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and a member at Villas Fishing Club, Loyal Order of Moose Club in Erma, and attended First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House. He is survived by his son Stephen, and grandson Caden, wife and mother of his 3 children, Karen Grasch; he is also survived by his uncle Jim McClelland, niece Gina Ford and nephew Brian Passamante, and his faithful dog and companion Bruno. He is preceded in death by his parents Anna Grasch McClelland and Albert Grasch Sr., and sons Albert Jr. (2006) and David (2006) and sister AnnaMarie Grasch. Friends may call on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May prior to service from 10 am-11 am; services for Albert will be held at 11 am. Interment will be held following service at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
