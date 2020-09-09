Grams, Phyllis (nee Synder), - 80, of Hammonton, Went home to be with the (Lord). She is preceded by her husband August, her parents Josephine and Clyde Synder, her brother Dick Synder, her sister Carol Synder. Phyllis retired from Verizon after twenty six years. She enjoyed her grandchildren Wayne Jr. and Christina Morris. Phyllis had many good friends. She is survived by her loving son Wayne (Catherine) Morris, Wayne Jr., and Christina. One special sister Jessica (Phil) two brothers Rodney (Nancy), Dennis (Dave), and adopted brothers Frankie, John L. Sullivan, sisters Jeanne Eisle, Margie, Kay and my buddy who lived with me the last years of my life (Wayne Jr) Thank you. To all the Grams family I love you all. Last but not least my church family I love you all. All services will be private. My request is do something nice for someone. Any gifts to be sent to Elwood Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. arrangements entrusted to Saraceno Funeral Home Egg Harbor City. Online condolence can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com
