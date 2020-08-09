Graham, Gail P., - 80, of Beesley's Point, died at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Elmira, NY, she lived in Upper Township, NJ for most of her life. A Cornell University graduate, Gail became a beloved Kindergarten teacher at the Upper Township Elementary School for over 30 years., retiring in 2003. Gail always enjoyed the excitement of travel. She traveled the United States in the 1970s and went on to travel the world after retirement. She went to the Virgin Islands, Africa, Asia, and Europe, making friends and sharing laughter where ever she went. Gail also loved her garden. Flowers and wildlife brought her so much joy. In 2012, she started her Facebook Gardening Blog. There she shared her talent for photography and tips on gardening. Her artwork was on display at the Fine Arts League in Ocean City, NJ where she was honored to win awards for some of her artwork. Survivors include her spouse, Bobby Graham - A 40-year affair to remember, her children, Jennifer Harp-Douris and Stephan B. Williams, Marla and Allan Peterson and grandchildren: Alexander Delgiudice, Jordan Delgiudice, Tyler Douris, Zane Peterson, Ethan Douris and Grace Peterson. Please plant a tree of a flower in your garden in Gail's memory. Post pictures of your flowers and gardens to her Facebook page. Due to the Pandemic, the funeral will be private. A Celebration Party to honor Gail's life will be held next Spring or Summer, as soon as COVID permits. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
