Gracco, Albert (Al), - 77, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, died July 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Al was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. He was a car enthusiast who loved Doo-Wop music and had it playing in his garage constantly. As a young man, he worked at Delaware Sub Shop, Million Dollar Pier and Boardwalk Bowl, and was an avid bowler. Later, he worked a number of construction, demolition and maintenance jobs and became the "go to" guy for home improvement. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. Al was predeceased by his sister, Maria Gracco, sister-in-law, Judy Leonardo and nephew, Michael Leonardo, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean Gracco; their children, Albert Gracco, Jr., Ginny Little, Rosanne Gracco, Angela Gracco, and Cheryl Pizza; sisters, Rita Lewis and Chrissy Al-Greene; sister-in-law, Janet Brown; nephew, Bobby Brown; nieces, Nicole Pratt and Michele Kotakis; seven grandchildren, Albert Gracco, Dominic Gracco, Kevin Little, Kelli Smith, Kyle Little, Breanne DeStefano and Aiden Mobus; one great-grandchild and numerous other family members and friends who he loved dearly. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Gracco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
In Somers Point, one neighborhood's parkway-traffic solution is another's headache
-
Borgata is back, last Atlantic City casino to reopen
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.