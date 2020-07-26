Gracco, Albert (Al), - 77, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, died July 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Al was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. He was a car enthusiast who loved Doo-Wop music and had it playing in his garage constantly. As a young man, he worked at Delaware Sub Shop, Million Dollar Pier and Boardwalk Bowl, and was an avid bowler. Later, he worked a number of construction, demolition and maintenance jobs and became the "go to" guy for home improvement. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. Al was predeceased by his sister, Maria Gracco, sister-in-law, Judy Leonardo and nephew, Michael Leonardo, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean Gracco; their children, Albert Gracco, Jr., Ginny Little, Rosanne Gracco, Angela Gracco, and Cheryl Pizza; sisters, Rita Lewis and Chrissy Al-Greene; sister-in-law, Janet Brown; nephew, Bobby Brown; nieces, Nicole Pratt and Michele Kotakis; seven grandchildren, Albert Gracco, Dominic Gracco, Kevin Little, Kelli Smith, Kyle Little, Breanne DeStefano and Aiden Mobus; one great-grandchild and numerous other family members and friends who he loved dearly. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Gracco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

