Goodman, Anne, - of Ocean city, and formerly of Margate, died peacefully on August 29th at 96 years of age. She was born in 1923 in Philadelphia to the late Morris and Molly Greenberg and was predeceased by husband Sol and sisters Sylvia, Helen, Dorothy and Edith. Anne is survived by daughters Michele and Sallie (Jack); son Jerry (Kathy); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Anne lived in Atlantic City with her family and worked at the Club Harlem for many years. The family moved to Margate in 1953 and Anne resided there for more than 50 years. Anne was a nursery school teacher at Beth Israel for 30 years and had fond memories of her time there. Later in her life she moved to Ocean City to be with her daughter Sallie and son-in-law Jack. Due to Covid-19, graveside services will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.