Goldstein, Ruth Susan, - 71, On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Ruth Susan Goldstein (nee Goldner), a loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. Ruth was born October 20, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA. She was married to and later divorced Larry Ostroff with whom she had a son, Daniel Ostroff, and lived in Margate, NJ. She later lived in Philadelphia, moved back to Ventnor, NJ, and married Michael Goldstein. For the last 5 years, she resided in Delray Beach, FL. She spent her final days with her son and loving family in Maryland. "Ruthie" may be best described as unique, a child of the '60s, and a dreamer with a love of people and peace. She loved to laugh, celebrate life, and worship the sun, spending summers on Margate and Ventnor beaches. She shared her love of music with everyone and enjoyed getting together and creating memories with her friends. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father, Anne and Louis. She is survived by her son Daniel Ostroff, daughter-in-law Andrea Ostroff, grandchildren Owen and Anya, brother David Goldner, and sister-in-law Jeri Goldner.
